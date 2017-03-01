One Digital Factory Platform, Endless Options

FASTSUITE Edition 2 digital factory software from CENIT is based on a unique software architecture and concept which allows users to easily program robots and/or machine tools, making use of the process geometry, defined on the workpieces and the available technology packages. Booth 2025: FASTSUITE Edition 2 digital factory software from CENIT provides virtual process planning, offline programming of robots and machine tools, process simulation and optimization to help shops increase production efficiency faster as they install new robotic-based applications and other new technologies.

