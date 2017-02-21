Nexteer Automotive keeps eye on polit...

Nexteer Automotive keeps eye on political climate in Washington

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WJRT

Nexteer Automotive's new president says the company is on a roll, but it's also keeping an eye on the political climate in Washington. Richardson has been the company's president since September and he says Nexteer's automotive technology, which includes its electronic steering system, is in high demand.

