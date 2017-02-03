Next Generation Wire EDM Increases Versatility, Lowers Operating Cost

Makino feature an innovative design that uses the entire bed casting as the dielectric reservoir to reduce floor space requirements over previous models and eliminate the need for additional external fluid tanks. Booth 1920: With the addition of HyperCut technology and Hyper-i control on the next generation U3 general purpose wire EDM from Single Source Technologies Makino, even novice operators can program and produce leading-edge part finishes in the most complex feature geometries - a significant competitive advantage for shops experiencing difficulty replacing skilled EDM operators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.