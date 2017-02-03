Next Generation Wire EDM Increases Versatility, Lowers Operating Cost
Makino feature an innovative design that uses the entire bed casting as the dielectric reservoir to reduce floor space requirements over previous models and eliminate the need for additional external fluid tanks. Booth 1920: With the addition of HyperCut technology and Hyper-i control on the next generation U3 general purpose wire EDM from Single Source Technologies Makino, even novice operators can program and produce leading-edge part finishes in the most complex feature geometries - a significant competitive advantage for shops experiencing difficulty replacing skilled EDM operators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|13 hr
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb 1
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC