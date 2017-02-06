NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to Lear as it focuses on auto interiors business
Grupo Antolin has sold its automotive seating and metals business to Lear Corp. to put a bigger emphasis on growth in its interior trim operations. Lear said in a statement that the transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt-free basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Sun
|Pope Phart
|28
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Feb 1
|PorchHonkey
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC