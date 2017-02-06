NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to L...

NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to Lear as it focuses on auto interiors business

Grupo Antolin has sold its automotive seating and metals business to Lear Corp. to put a bigger emphasis on growth in its interior trim operations. Lear said in a statement that the transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt-free basis.

