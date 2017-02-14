Grammy champ Chance the Rapper heading to Palace in May

Chance the Rapper heading to Palace in May Heads up: Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Tuesday via the rapper's website Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2lfEZDQ Chance the Rapper performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Multiple Grammy winner Chance the Rapper has a Valentine's Day treat in store for his fans: the Chicago rapper will play the Palace of Auburn Hills on May 18, promoters announced early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.