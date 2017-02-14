Grammy champ Chance the Rapper headin...

Grammy champ Chance the Rapper heading to Palace in May

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Detroit News

Chance the Rapper heading to Palace in May Heads up: Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Tuesday via the rapper's website Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2lfEZDQ Chance the Rapper performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Multiple Grammy winner Chance the Rapper has a Valentine's Day treat in store for his fans: the Chicago rapper will play the Palace of Auburn Hills on May 18, promoters announced early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
michael fletcher Feb 17 michele 1
where is the punkrock gang "the cids" (Jul '08) Feb 10 kittenkelly 24
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb 1 PorchHonkey 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan '17 Jon Russell 6
Looking for Renee a albetto-roach Dec '16 Interested 1
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC