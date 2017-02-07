Fiat Chrysler Readies Another Hot-Rod...

Fiat Chrysler Readies Another Hot-Rod SUV as Boom Seen Lasting

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

At this week's Chicago Auto Show, the automaker will bill the Dodge Durango SRT as the world's most powerful three-row SUV, with a zero-to-60 miles per hour time of 4.4 seconds. The Durango SRT will join a hot-rod version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV already sold under the Street & Racing Technology line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Sun Pope Phart 28
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Feb 1 PorchHonkey 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan 18 Jon Russell 6
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 9
Looking for Renee a albetto-roach Dec '16 Interested 1
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC