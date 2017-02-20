Exclusive: Italian diesel probe omitt...

Exclusive: Italian diesel probe omitted key tests for Fiat Chrysler models

Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report. A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014.

