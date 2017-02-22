Continue reading

Dodge's new ultimate performance halo the all-new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be unveiled during New York International Auto Show week in April A limited number of loyal fans of the brand's social media channels will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon and meet-and-greets with Dodge//SRT brand team members AUBURN HILLS, MI - February 22, 2017: First, Dodge started releasing pre-reveal teaser videos, giving its followers rare and unique insight into the all-new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon across its official social channels.

