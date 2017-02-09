Blainea s Romantic Rendezvous

We've got your chance to get away for a romantic evening of music with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey! Our grand prize winner will be there at the Palace of Auburn Hills on April 11th to catch it all from posh VIP seats. We're also throwing in dinner for two at The Palace Grille, and flowers from Viviano Flower Shop! To win, be listening for cues to dial by at 298-9630.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDVD-FM Detroit.