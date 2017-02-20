2018 Dodge Durango to come with 3 rows, 6 seats and a head-turning 0-60 time
The 2018 Dodge Durango will come with enough space for the entire family with three rows and six seats, but the 4.4 second to 60 mph is an eye-catching addition. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, will first show the new SUV Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Chicago Auto Show.
