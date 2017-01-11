VW Pleads Guilty to Criminal Miscondu...

VW Pleads Guilty to Criminal Misconduct, Six Employees Indicted

Volkswagen has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil penalties related to its diesel cheating. The U.S. government has also indicted six high-level VW employees for their roles in the conspiracy.

