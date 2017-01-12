VW executive held without bail
A Volkswagen executive indicted for the emissions scandal will be staying in jail for a while. A judge in Miami denied bail to Oliver Schmidt of Germany, who was arrested while vacationing in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec '16
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC