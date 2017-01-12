Volkswagen executive is arrested in e...

Volkswagen executive is arrested in emissions scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: ABA Journal

A Volkswagen executive has been arrested on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States for allegedly misleading regulators in the automaker's emissions scandal. The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested in Florida on Saturday, the New York Times reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 9
Looking for Renee a albetto-roach Dec '16 Interested 1
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Dec '16 JaredintheD 3
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m... Oct '16 Parden Pard 4
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC