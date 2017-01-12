Volkswagen executive is arrested in emissions scandal
A Volkswagen executive has been arrested on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States for allegedly misleading regulators in the automaker's emissions scandal. The executive, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested in Florida on Saturday, the New York Times reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec '16
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC