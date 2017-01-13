U.S. indicts three Takata executives in faulty air bag scandal
A sign with the TAKATA logo is seen outside the Takata Corporation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo Three former executives at Japan-based Takata have been indicted for deceiving automakers about known defects in its air bags, which were installed in tens of millions of vehicles and prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
