Teijin completes acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics

Teijin Limited completed the $825 million acquisition of all the shares of Continental Structural Plastics on January 3. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teijin, CSP will remain an autonomous operation, with CSP's management team maintaining the agility and decision making ability necessary to operate effectively in the automotive industry. Frank Macher remains as chairman and CEO, and Eric Haiss, former vice president of Teijin Advanced Composites America will be appointed as executive vice president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.