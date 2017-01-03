Teen escapes before fire destroys Auburn Hills home
Heavy smoke filled a mobile home in Auburn Hills about 9 a.m. Monday. Luckily, Auburn Hills fire officials say, the only occupant, a 16-year-old girl who was asleep when the fire broke out, was awoken and escaped before the flames spread.
