Takata, 3 ex-workers charged with concealing faulty air bags
Takata Corp. and three former employees were charged by federal prosecutors with concealing deadly defects in automotive air bag inflators. The inflators are linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide, 11 in the U.S. A federal grand jury indicted the former employees - Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi.
