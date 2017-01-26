Queen with lead singer Adam Lambert will rock you at The Palace in 2017
One of the most iconic rock bands in music history is once again teaming up with Adam Lambert for a 2017 tour. Queen with Adam Lambert will perform in 25 cities across the U.S. The tour kicks off on June 23 in Phoenix and will be at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, July 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10am.
