Norma Group adding research, testing ...

Norma Group adding research, testing in North America

The company is investing nearly $1 million to expand its testing laboratories and product development facilities to meet future demands for lighter exhaust, powertrain and electric vehicle parts. The program is underway at its Auburn Hills, Mich., North American headquarters and in St. Clair, Mich., and Monterrey, Mexico.

Auburn Hills, MI

