Mustang-based Rocket super muscle car added to VLF lineup
Remember the Galpin Rocket ? The 725-horsepower beast based on the sixth-generation Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang, co-designed by Galpin Auto Sports and Henrik Fisker. Unveiled at the 2014 Los Angeles auto show, the car turned out to be quite a hit and was even selected for the opening scene of the first episode of Amazon's " The Grand Tour ."
