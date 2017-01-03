Man killed after head-on crash with gravel truck in Auburn Hills

A 71-year-old Pontiac man was killed after police say his maroon Chevrolet Equinox "drifted" into oncoming traffic and struck a gravel truck head on in Auburn Hills about 11 a.m. Thursday. The driver, who was southbound on Opdyke near Knollwood in Auburn Hills, then ricocheted into a blue Ford sedan.

