Lawsuit alleges Fiat Chrysler discriminates in evaluating salaried, black employees

Saturday Jan 14

A lawsuit filed by a former Fiat Chrysler diversity manager alleges the Auburn Hills automaker disparately treats black non-union, employees, giving them lower ratings through a process that determines bonuses and advancement opportunities. "As a result of practice and policy of discriminating against African American employees, have been denied employment benefits and opportunities afforded to white employees," states the class action lawsuit, filed Wednesday as the company's vehicles are on grand display at the Detroit auto show.

