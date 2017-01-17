Lawsuit alleges Fiat Chrysler discriminates in evaluating salaried, black employees
A lawsuit filed by a former Fiat Chrysler diversity manager alleges the Auburn Hills automaker disparately treats black non-union, employees, giving them lower ratings through a process that determines bonuses and advancement opportunities. "As a result of practice and policy of discriminating against African American employees, have been denied employment benefits and opportunities afforded to white employees," states the class action lawsuit, filed Wednesday as the company's vehicles are on grand display at the Detroit auto show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|7 hr
|Jon Russell
|6
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC