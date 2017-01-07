Here's a Taste of the Weird and Wonderful Inventions at CES 2017 an hour ago
The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is as much about the little guys as it is the technology and automotive behemoths. While the Samsungs and Volkswagens of the world showed off products this week looking to generate billions of dollars in sales, thousands of hopeful entrepreneurs hawked their wares at the conference wanting little more than a new investor, some media attention or a sales lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec 10
|Interested
|1
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec '16
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC