Galpin's Mustang-Based Rocket Enters Production

The Galpin Rocket , a supercharged super car based off of the 2015 to current Ford Mustang and hand built with an all carbon fiber body, made serious waves in the automotive performance pool when first announced as a drivable proof of concept back in 2015. Its designer, Henrik Fisker, was often seen driving the vehicle all over southern California the last two years while Galpin Motors fine-tuned the build concept and searched for a capable build partner to meet international sales demand for the Rocket.

