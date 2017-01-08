Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headq...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it would spend $1 billion on U.S. manufacturing, including modernizing plants in Michigan and Ohio, in a move that's set to add 2,000 new jobs, Reuters reported. According to the company's plan, the plant in Warren, Mich., will be made capable of producing a pickup truck currently built in Mexico.

