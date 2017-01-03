FCA US Expands Jeep a* Product Lineup, Adding Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and a Jeep Pickup Truck; Makes Further Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing With $1 Billion in New Investment and 2,000 New Jobs News provided by FCA US LLC Jan 08, 2017, 15:31 ET Share this article AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcement is a continuation of the efforts already underway to increase production capacity in the U.S.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.