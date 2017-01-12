FCA Response To EPA Notification Of 3.0 Diesel Wrongdoing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2017; FCA US is disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation with respect to the emissions control technology employed in the company's 2014-16 model year light duty 3.0-liter diesel engines. FCA US intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably and to assure the EPA and FCA US customers that the company's diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements.

