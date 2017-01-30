FBI: Man had legitimate business at school
After an investigation, the FBI in Detroit says a man who entered an Oakland County school last week had legitimate business at the school. The FBI previously told 7 Action News that the man entered the Oakland Christian School in Auburn Hills around 3 p.m. on January 19 wearing a Google jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Jan 27
|Parden Pard
|27
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|9
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC