FBI: Man had legitimate business at school

Tuesday Jan 24

After an investigation, the FBI in Detroit says a man who entered an Oakland County school last week had legitimate business at the school. The FBI previously told 7 Action News that the man entered the Oakland Christian School in Auburn Hills around 3 p.m. on January 19 wearing a Google jacket.

