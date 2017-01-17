Continental-Nexteer JV targets self-driving cars
Now that automakers are preparing to roll out driverless cars in the next three to five years, suppliers are forming alliances to offer a complete product portfolio. Last week, Continental AG and Nexteer announced a joint venture to produce control systems for self-driving cars by integrating Nexteer's steering systems with Continental's brakes.
