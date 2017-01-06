Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 100,000 older trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The recall includes mainly passenger but some driver air bags in certain 2009 Chrysler Aspen and Dodge Durango SUVs, some 2010 Ram 3500 chassis cabs, and certain 2005-2009 Ram 2500 pickups.
