Automotive | Automotive Lighting to invest $35 million, add 362 jobs...

Automotive Lighting LLC plans to invest $35 million for a new production facility in the Detroit suburb of Independence Township, Mich., in a project that it says will create 362 jobs over five years, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. announced Jan. 30. The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a grant of $2 million for Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Automotive Lighting to convert its current exhaust component facility into an exterior lighting production facility, according to an MDEC memo. State and local assistance is needed to offset costs for a parking lot expansion that will accommodate the increased workforce at the facility, the company said.

