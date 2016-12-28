WDVD New Yeara s Party @ HUB Stadium
Join 96.3 WDVD at The all-new HUB Stadium in Auburn Hills for our big New Year's Eve celebration! Come early to catch the Ohio State game on the big screens starting at 7 p.m. We'll have tasty game time apps plus refreshing drink specials. You'll enjoy live music from DJs Nic and Quest , a champaign toast with midnight celebration, latenight munchies, and more!
