SPE Detroit Section & American Plastic Toys Team Up to Play Santa for Countless Kids
More than 18 years ago, then-SPE Detroit Section President Don Root saw a need in his local community and went to work. He created an agreement between the Detroit Section and American Plastic Toys Inc. in Walled Lake, Mich., to produce Christmas gifts for the local Toys for Tots program.
