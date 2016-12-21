New MEX eatery to open in Auburn Hills Dec. 16th
Serving innovative, upscale Mexican cuisine, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant is located at the entrance of the shopping center's District 6, near Legoland Discovery Center. MEX will be open for lunch and dinner with seating for 220 guests in the main dining room, and private event space in MEX's all seasons patio for up to 72 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec 10
|Interested
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC