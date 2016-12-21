Feds tell automakers to hurry it up on Takaka air bag recall fixes
This photo shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Federal officials are telling automakers to more quickly make fixes to recalled airbags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec 10
|Interested
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC