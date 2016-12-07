Continue reading

Dodge's award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is standard, delivering 305 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and a responsive 268 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,800 rpm New 2017 Dodge Challenger GT model has a starting U.S Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $33,395* Dodge Challenger GT AWD production is scheduled to begin in AUBURN HILLS, MI - December 7, 2016: Designed and engineered for world-class precision, the new 2017 Dodge Challenger GT all-wheel drive delivers the performance, power and all-weather capability to carve through some of the worst weather Mother Nature can dish out.

