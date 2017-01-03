Bowling, karaoke to join Great Lakes Crossing entertainment options
A new development slated for completion in 2017 will bring bowling, karaoke and billiards to shoppers at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Round 1 Bowling and Amusements will join the Auburn Hills shopping center with a nearly 60,000 square-foot scheduled to open in fall 2017.
