Behind the Lens Spe holiday toy donat...

Behind the Lens Spe holiday toy donation hits milestone

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Plastics News

Almost immediately, kids at the American Legion Post 143 in Auburn Hills, Mich., were on their hands and knees, rolling the plastic toy car back and forth. A similar scene has certainly played out countless times over the last 18 years in metro Detroit, but the folks at the Detroit chapter of the Society of Plastics Engineers had never seen it first hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Renee a albetto-roach Dec 10 Interested 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Dec 10 stalk this 8
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Dec 5 JaredintheD 3
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m... Oct '16 Parden Pard 4
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC