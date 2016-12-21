Video: Cashier's Amazing Voice Attracts Rock Star's Attention
Cashier Lucas Holliday's voice is so good it made a rock star sit up and pay attention. After Dollar General customer Nakia Robinson shared this video of Holliday performing Maxwell's "Ascension" in Lansing, Michigan, Maxwell himself located the talented singer, bringing Holliday on stage during a recent concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit.
