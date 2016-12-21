Video: Cashier's Amazing Voice Attrac...

Video: Cashier's Amazing Voice Attracts Rock Star's Attention

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: My Manitoba.com

Cashier Lucas Holliday's voice is so good it made a rock star sit up and pay attention. After Dollar General customer Nakia Robinson shared this video of Holliday performing Maxwell's "Ascension" in Lansing, Michigan, Maxwell himself located the talented singer, bringing Holliday on stage during a recent concert at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Renee a albetto-roach Dec 10 Interested 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Dec 10 stalk this 8
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Dec 5 JaredintheD 3
News Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Monte carlo 19
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m... Oct '16 Parden Pard 4
See all Auburn Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Hills Forum Now

Auburn Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC