Grapevine: Neil Diamond launches 50th anniversary tour
Grapevine: Neil Diamond launches 50th anniversary tour Matt Lauer re-signs with 'Today," Kanye's breakdown and other news from the world of entertainment Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2gLOc0Y Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond will celebrate his five decade-long musical career with The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour. The tour, announced Wednesday by Live Nation, kicks off in Fresno, California, on April 7 and will stop at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 2. Tickets, $49.50-$150, go on sale at livenation.com Dec. 9. Diamond, 75, has sold over 125 million albums worldwide and charted 37 Top 40 singles.
