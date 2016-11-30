Grapevine: Neil Diamond launches 50th...

Grapevine: Neil Diamond launches 50th anniversary tour

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Detroit News

Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond will celebrate his five decade-long musical career with The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour. The tour, announced Wednesday by Live Nation, kicks off in Fresno, California, on April 7 and will stop at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 2. Tickets, $49.50-$150, go on sale at livenation.com Dec. 9. Diamond, 75, has sold over 125 million albums worldwide and charted 37 Top 40 singles.

