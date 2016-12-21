Chrysler minivan gets 84 mpg equivalent in electric mode
This Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, file photo, shows the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Fiat Chrysler says its new gas-electric hybrid minivan will get the equivalent of 84 miles per gallon in electric mode and 32 mpg in city-highway mileage when in hybrid mode.
