Adient to spend $75 million to buy, renovate new headquarters in Detroit
The automotive seating and electronics supplier plans to spend a total of $97.5 million on the move, including $20 million to $25 million to purchase the 10-story building at 243 W. Congress St. and another $50 million to renovate it, plus work on a parking structure. The move-in will take upward of two years, the company said.
