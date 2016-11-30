Adient acquires Marquette Building, will renovate for new HQ
The city announced today that automotive seating supplier Adient has acquired the Marquette Building. According to the release, the company will invest approximately $98 million in Detroit, of which $75 million will be for the acquisition and renovation of the Marquette Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Renee a albetto-roach
|Dec 10
|Interested
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec 5
|JaredintheD
|3
|Highlander probe finds Itsy Bitsy Dog Rescue fa... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Monte carlo
|19
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 5:29 p.m.Lowe's workers help m...
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC