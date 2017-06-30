OCSO: Alabama man angered over daylong silence pulls wifea s hair
A man visiting the area from Auburn, Alabama, was charged with battery after pulling his wife's hair during an argument in a public area at a local condo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|7 hr
|Auburn drop off
|1
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC