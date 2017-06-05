Work on student housing development t...

Work on student housing development to begin next week

Work on a university student housing and retail development is slated to begin after an Alabama city council approved amendments to the development agreement Tuesday. The Opelika-Auburn News reports work on the 191 College development will begin Monday.

