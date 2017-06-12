Trial for murder of former Auburn player Jakell Mitchell delayed
The murder trial for the man charged with the murder of former Auburn H-back Jakell Mitchell has been delayed. Jury selection for the trial of Markale Hart was set to begin Monday morning in Opelika but the trial was delayed due to conflicts with other cases set for trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC