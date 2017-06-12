Study: Fruits, veggies have healthy i...

Study: Fruits, veggies have healthy impact on Alabama economy

AUBURN, AL While fruits and vegetables are undeniably good for the body, they're also a major boost for Alabama's economy, according to a new study. "Specialty crops is definitely a potential growth area for Alabama," said Deacue Fields, chair of the College of Agriculture's Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology and study leader.

