HealthSouth gives Auburn $325K toward scholarships, building
HealthSouth has given $325,000 to Auburn University's School of Nursing, creating endowed scholarships and giving money toward the school's new nursing building. The school announced that the gift supports the School of Nursing's effort to raise $5.6 million in private funding.
