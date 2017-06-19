German manufacturer coming to Auburn, bringing 50 jobs

A German high tech manufacturer, the Winkelmann Group, which serves the aerospace industry and other industrial sectors is creating an Alabama-based subsidiary that plans to invest $12 million to establish a metal forming operation in Auburn, Ala., creating approximately 50 jobs over the next five years. According to the city of Auburn website, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Winkelmann Group CEO Heinrich Winkelmann made the announcement this week at a press event at the Paris Air Show.

