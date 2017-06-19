German manufacturer coming to Auburn, bringing 50 jobs
A German high tech manufacturer, the Winkelmann Group, which serves the aerospace industry and other industrial sectors is creating an Alabama-based subsidiary that plans to invest $12 million to establish a metal forming operation in Auburn, Ala., creating approximately 50 jobs over the next five years. According to the city of Auburn website, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Winkelmann Group CEO Heinrich Winkelmann made the announcement this week at a press event at the Paris Air Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Gangster of Love
|1
|Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|RexHEX
|4
|Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Steve barr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC