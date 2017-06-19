Crews Work to Expand Growing Hotel Brand

Crews Work to Expand Growing Hotel Brand

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Construction crews in Auburn, Ala., have begun work on what's being described as the fastest growing new-build hotel brand in United States history. Construction crews in Auburn, Ala., have begun work on what's being described as the fastest growing new-build hotel brand in United States history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Police seized 6.5 pounds of marijuana after Aub... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
News Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Gangster of Love 1
Thinking about moving to Auburn (Jul '16) Sep '16 RexHEX 4
Review: Auburn Express Towing (Dec '09) Sep '16 Steve barr 2
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Auburn, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC